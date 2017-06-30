In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff praised Cody Rhodes after his recent ROH title win.

He said: “I am so happy for Cody. He did his own thing. He was on the biggest stage in the world, he had the ability and the opportunity to ride that, make the big money and not take any risks but he did what his father would have done. I knew Dusty Rhodes pretty well. Dusty was a pretty independent minded person and if he believed in himself and he believed in something he was going to go with it. He was going to take whatever risks came along with that decision. I haven’t seen Cody since he was a little kid but I feel like I know him through his father. Just from the way he conducts himself and what I can see and read. I am so proud him. He is truly his father’s son and I just know that Dusty Rhodes has a big old smile on his face. He’s got his big old cowboy boots on up there in a pair of Wranglers with a pinch in his mouth and a beer in his hand just smiling away.“