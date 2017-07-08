– On a recent edition of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff discussed what he misses the most about the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW. Below are some highlights.

Bischoff on missing the Tuesday after Raw and Nitro: “Tuesday morning. Actually, Tuesday afternoon around 3 o’clock when the ratings came in. It was awesome. I was sitting there by the phone waiting for the information or sitting by the computer and waiting to get that e-mail. It was like, “Ugh!!!” I was like a kid in the candy store. It was awesome.”

Bischoff on how he wouldn’t drink beer the following day: “No. I was usually at the CNN center in my office. It would have been highly inappropriate at that stage in my career.”