– Eric Bischoff’s latest Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun has been released, which you can check out at the link. In the podcast, Bischoff discusses the influence that Ric Flair had on the booking of The Four Horsemen in WCW.

“I don’t there has ever been a situation that was so cut and dry that talent just did what we asked them to do,” Bischoff said. “Or, conversely, a talent would have an authoritative voice in the outcome of a situation. It was always collaborative. It was probably more so with Ric especially when it came to The 4 Horsemen because everyone was deferential to Ric. Everyone realized that Ric Flair and Arn Anderson were The 4 Horsemen. They were the embodiment of The 4 Horsemen. Nobody that was getting involved in that myself, the writers, agents, producers or talent would be so presumptuous to come in and bigfoot a 4 Horsemen scenario. It was always collaborative. Not to say that it was always amicable and everybody got along or that everybody agreed with everything. There were times it got contentious and there were differences of opinions. That always happens. I don’t care who you are. The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Triple H or even Shawn Michaels. When you are laying stuff out at that level those talents have strong opinions about something. They earned them. They deserve to have strong opinions and you have to collaborate. I would say that with Ric and The 4 Horsemen it was a very collaborative effort.”