– Eric Bischoff did a Q&A (per WZ) on the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling. Highlights are below:

On when the decision to end Goldberg’s undefeated streak was made: “We had been talking about it, from what I can recall, for a couple of months. As I have touched on in previous shows… we were just running out of guys for Goldberg to go through. Once we got to point of whatever it was 173-0 or whatever it was (laughs). It was that point where we had to start telling stories. We had to expand the storytelling process with Bill. We knew it had to be done. It was probably a couple of months previously that we started discussing it and getting serious about it. In terms of, “Was it always going to be Nash?” No. We were exploring a lot of different opportunities. Because of what was going on and the shear size of Kevin Nash he was the most believable and credible to tell that story.”

On thinks Smackdown would have existed had WCW Thunder not launched: “Oh yeah. WWE, just like WCW, at the time had the motivation for that decision that was exactly the same. It’s an economy of scale kind of decision. Wrestling has always worked for television because relatively speaking it’s very inexpensive programming to produce. Relatively speaking. When you look at the infrastructure that it takes to produce RAW it’s just not that big of an effort to produce a secondary show. Particularly when that secondary show. I guess in this case Smackdown isn’t a secondary show it’s just another show. That second show is producing numbers and ratings. I am sure the motivation was the same. The situation was different. I absolutely think Smackdown would have been created. I don’t think it was an idea that was ripped off or taken advantage of by WWE.”

On whether it’s true that he negotiated with Mike Tyson while Tyson was with WWE and looking for a better deal: “Bulls**t. It’s bulls**t. It never happened. I never had a conversation with Mike Tyson. I never had a conversation with anyone associated with Mike Tyson that I can recall. The first time I ever heard that story was reading it in a dirt sheet.”