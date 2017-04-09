– During a recent edition of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff discussed his positive reception at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this month, where he inducted Diamond Dallas Page. Below are some highlights (recap via Wrestlezone.com).

Bischoff on fans chanting welcome back: “I’m not going to lie, that made me feel good. It’s not that I was worried about it one way or another. If they had booed me I would have been fine with that too. (Laughs) To be honest that’s who I’ve been my whole life. I’ve been that character and I would have worked right into that very easily. It did on a personal level, as a human being, it does make you feel good to know that people are happy to see you. I am a human being and it did make me feel good. I have to admit. People know me because of my character in the wrestling world. They know the character Eric Bischoff and the character of Eric Bischoff is kind of this smarmy heel dick. That’s why I said if they had booed me I would have welcomed that too and I would have worked right into that and had a great moment with that just as much. On a personal level, because I am a human being and at this stage in my career, it made me feel good.”

Bischoff on anticipating getting booed by fans: “Oh, I kind of anticipated it to be honest. I was actually a little surprised it went the other way. I was expecting them to boo me. … I would have been the Eric Bischoff character that they were booing.”