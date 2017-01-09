– Eric Bischoff thinks people are making too much about Smackdown beating Raw in the ratings recently. Bischoff discussed the Smackdown win in the “Controversial Story of the Week” segment of 120 Sports’ video app, which you can see below.

“It’s the holiday season,” Bischoff said. “We had an extended holiday season because of the timing. Between Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s and everything that goes along with it. People’s viewing habits change so much. As I’ve said to you before I just don’t put a lot of stock in to ratings in general over the holiday season because people’s viewing habits change so dramatically. It does matter. That’s my first reaction.”

He continued, “My second reaction is the fact that Smackdown is getting hotter. It’s live. It’s Tuesday nights now. There’s some great talent there. AJ Styles is catching fire. Just last week you had John Cena’s contract signing with AJ, Dolph Ziggler turning heel which I thought was great… there’s a lot of energy. A lot of talk, a lot of buzz and Smackdown is a two-hour show. It’s competing against a three hour show from a ratings perspective. I think all in all people are reading a lot more in to this than they should. Especially when you are looking at what is essentially a rounding error of about 30,000 viewers. In the big scheme of things it doesn’t really mean much other than Smackdown is getting more competitive. Overall I think that is a great thing.”