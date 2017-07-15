As we previously reported, a WWE database leaked online featuring the personal information of over three million users. WWE later assured fans that no password or credit card information was included.

In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff spoke about his belief that people are desensitized to stores like this one.

He said: “When I first saw that story my first thought was, “How do I get my hands on that database?” Are you kidding me? That database is worth a fortune to somebody! The other thing is that… I’m not in the high tech world, I don’t live in the IT Universe and even if I did it wouldn’t matter because that world is advancing and evolving at such a breakneck speed that even if you’re in that world it’s hard keeping up with it. The first thing that would occur to me is, ‘Man, who do I need to hire to make sure THAT never happens again.’ That stuff can come back to haunt you. That can cripple you.”

When asked by his co-host if this might make fans less likely to sign up for the WWE Network, he replied: “Yes, but as a society and a culture we are used to hearing about it. It’s happened with Target stores and it’s happened so many times in a much larger scale than this that I think we are getting desensitized to it. Nobody is fearful anymore about giving their credit information anywhere.“