– Eric Bischoff discussed WWE 2017 Hall of Fame class Rick Rude’s WCW run on the latest episode of his Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. Bischoff said that Rude wanted to get in the ring during that time, but couldn’t because of an insurance payout he’d received. You can listen to the full podcast below.

“That was a tough time,” Bischoff said. “Rick had been involved in a Lloyd’s of London policy. He had gotten hurt. He had gotten a pretty big payday out of Lloyd’s of London but one of the conditions I believe, I don’t recall the details of that settlement with Lloyd’s of London, was that he was never going to wrestle again. In order for Rick to get in the ring and put the boots on he would have had to payoff the Lloyd’s of London policy that paid him out. So he was restricted by virtue of the settlement that he had with Lloyd’s of London from ever wrestling in the ring again. Now, he could be a manager. Which is how I brought him back. As a manager. Rick wasn’t happy with that. It was very stressful for Rick and as a result… me. Rick really, really, really wanted to get back in the ring.”