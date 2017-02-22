– Eric Bischoff spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed Scott Hall’s career. Some highlights are below:

On why Hall never won the world title: “Scott Hall is the type of character that didn’t need a belt. That’s not to suggest that other characters, like Bill Goldberg or Hulk Hogan, needed the belt, but Scott didn’t need it. That speaks more to his versatility than it does anything else.”

On how gifted Hall really was as a professional wrestler: “It’s unquestionable. Scott had all the instincts, physical attributes, the look, the psychology, and an amazing instinct for sensing an audience’s reaction in a match. His timing was impeccable, and I can’t say enough good things about Scott Hall when he was at the top of his game. He was amazing, he was the complete package. He understood his character, he could get a character over in the body of a match or on the microphone, and both were believable. He allowed the audience to forget, for a moment, that what they were watching was scripted entertainment. Scott made wrestling feel so real and so believable because he connected with the audience in a way that was hard to describe. It’s the difference between an Eddie Van Halen and 900 different guitarists that are pretty good.”