– Teddy Long recently appeared on Eric Bischoff’s podcast (transcript credit wrestlezone.com), and spoke about their time working together (and against each other) as WWE GMs, here are the highlights…

EB: Here we are. We worked together in WCW. You go off to WWE I wind up running WCW for a short period of time and then we come full circle. We’re both working in WWE. You’re the GM of Smackdown. I’m the GM of RAW. How cool is that? You talk about full circle and that’s some pretty cool full circle stuff right there. (Laughs) That’s great.

TL: I thought it was absolutely great. Here we are. Back together again and we have this big feud against each other. I thought it was great and I thought it came across great with all the people. Everybody was buzzing about it. Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff… who’s going to be the man? Who’s going to run everything? I thought it was absolutely great. I ended up working with you and then we ended up having a match at, I think, Survivor Series. Yes?

EB: Yeah and I think you beat me. If I remember right.

TL: Yes! (laughs)

EB: I want a rematch!

TL: With the help of The Boogeyman!

EB: That’s right! I forgot all about that!