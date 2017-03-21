– WWE announced today that Eric Bischoff will induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express (inducted by Ricky Jim Cornette)

* Beth Phoenix

* Teddy Long (inducted by The APA)

* Diamond Dallas Page (inducted by Eric Bischoff)

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees