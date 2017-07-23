– Eric Bischoff discussed the rumor that Brock Lesnar may be headed back to the UFC in the latest Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. Highlights are below:

On the Lesnar/UFC rumor: “Brock is a unique animal. He is capable of whatever he wants to put his mind to, clearly. I understand it. Brock probably wanted one more fight in the UFC. He probably wanted to end his MMA and UFC career on a high note. I think the fight with Mark Hunt left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth including Brock’s and it was not the way he wanted to end his MMA career. I don’t know Brock very well at all but I know the kind of guy he is and I can understand why he would consider making a return. More power to him.”

On speculation that CM Punk may go to Bellator if he can’t get another UFC fight: “It makes sense to me. Do I think it will be a good decision for CM Punk? I still don’t think he’s ever going to be a fighter. He’s too old, he doesn’t have any experience and fighting at any kind of a professional level is not just something you go to a junior college and figure out. You grow up as an amateur wrestler and you start wrestling at five or six years old. As a boxer generally you are learning that skill set in your early teens all the way up to your twenties before you are really at a level you can fight professionally. As a martial artist I can tell you from experience that you don’t get close to being good at it until five, six or seven years into it. For a guy at 35 years old I am sure he’s tough and could kick my ass. I am sure he is a tough guy physically but when you talk about skill sets and what you have to be able to do physically to be able to get in the ring with other skilled fighters. Who have trained their whole lives as wrestlers or boxing or real martial artists? You are never going to be able to compete with them. If Bellator is going to put CM Punk in an octagon will they give him fights with people at his level? Journeymen who are just looking to fight? Maybe that’s the approach. I don’t know but I would say that is a safer bet in Bellator than UFC.”