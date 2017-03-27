– Eric Bischoff discussed Mick Foley’s being “fired” as Raw General Manager last week in the latest Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. You can listen to the full podcast below. Bischoff said he was “sad” to see Foley leave the on-air position because he doesn’t think Foley was able to do everything he wanted to as GM.

“I was sad to see it because I’ve gotten to know Mick pretty well over the last couple of years,” he said. “I’ve spent some time talking to him. Mick is such a passionate guy and he’s got a very clear vision of what he hopes to be able to contribute at this stage in his career to this industry and the talent in the industry. I know he probably came up short. I don’t think he was able to fulfill a lot of his own goals.”

Bischoff continued, “We all know that he is going to have some hip surgery. I’m sure the stress of that and the stress of being a General Manager of RAW and what that takes out of you. With the travel and living up to the expectations and just doing the job. It’s a very draining thing and a challenge. Who knows? Maybe we haven’t heard the last of Mick Foley but we wish him the best. I hope he gets through this surgery great. I am sure he will. He’s lost a lot of weight. He’s gotten himself in shape. That’s probably going to go a long way to making his rehab a lot easier and therefore quicker. I’d like to see him come back to RAW with a little bit of energy, a whole new outlook and some decent wheels under him.”