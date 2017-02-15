– In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff talked about Brock Lesnar’s retirement and more. Some highlights and the audio are below:

On whether he was surprised by Brock Lesnar’s MMA retirement: “No, I would be surprised if I heard anything else out of Brock. He did it. He jumped in to UFC and MMA and made a huge name for himself. He probably achieved everything he hoped to achieve in that sport so I’d be surprised at this stage in his career and life and at his age, particularly with the way his last couple of fights ended, I would have been shocked if he had decided to stay in MMA.”

On if Lesnar will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all-time: “With all due respect to Brock I think that’s overstating. Brock broke in to UFC, he made a big splash but he took a couple pretty severe loses. He exposed the fact that he wasn’t too great at taking a shot. As big as he is, as tough as he is, as capable as he is at dishing it out… being able to take it was not his strong suit, quite frankly. He exposed his weakness. His weakness was his chin and his ability to defend himself. I also don’t think he had much of a stand up game. His hand skills were marginal at best. Once he got a hold of you it was great but it became obvious that he didn’t have a sophisticated offense on his feet. That being said, he is a beast and hell hath no fury like Brock Lesnar when he gets you on the ground. He definitely had his weaknesses and they were exposed early on. The wellness violation just really cemented his career as less than stellar in MMA. He had all the potential in the world and there was a lot of anticipation when he stepped in to the world of MMA. I think a couple things happened along the way that probably dinged that career a little bit.”