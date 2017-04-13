– During a recent edition of his podcast (via wrestlezone.com), Eric Bischoff was asked if he would consider putting a late night, adult oriented sports entertainment show on the WWE Network…

I don’t think I would mess with the apple cart because it’s loaded up with apples and seems to be doing pretty well. If you go back and look at WWE’s financial statement we can say what we want criticizing the content as wrestling fans. What we’d like to see and what we want to do but at the end of the day, as they say, it all comes down to the quarterly reports. How is the company doing financially? If you look at the company as a whole and go, “Wow! We’re making record amounts of money in licensing and merchandise! Our WWE Network is growing! We now have two million subscribers! WrestleMania drew 73,000 people and broke all kinds of other records!” When you look at all of those numbers and those results you have to ask yourself, “What’s broken? Why do I need to fix this?”