Erick Rowan Reportedly Cleared to Return to Ring
February 28, 2017
– Erick Rowan is ready to make his return. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rowan, who had surgery back in October to fix a torn rotator cuff, has been medically cleared to return to the ring. This falls right in line with expectations that he would be out until March.
Rowan posted a new mysterious video to his Twitter account today, which you can see below:
— Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) February 28, 2017