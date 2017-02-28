wrestling / News

Erick Rowan Reportedly Cleared to Return to Ring

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Erick Rowan is ready to make his return. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rowan, who had surgery back in October to fix a torn rotator cuff, has been medically cleared to return to the ring. This falls right in line with expectations that he would be out until March.

Rowan posted a new mysterious video to his Twitter account today, which you can see below:

