– Erick Rowan finally made his return on this week’s episode of Smackdown, re-affirming his status within the Wyatt Family. Rowan returned and attacked Randy Orton with Bray Wyatt after Orton accepted Wyatt’s challenge for a “House of Horrors Match,” double-teaming him until Luke Harper made the save. Harper and Orton will now team up to face Rowan and Wyatt later tonight.

You can see video from the segment below: