wrestling / News

Erick Rowan Returns on Smackdown, Attacks Randy Orton (Video)

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Erick Rowan finally made his return on this week’s episode of Smackdown, re-affirming his status within the Wyatt Family. Rowan returned and attacked Randy Orton with Bray Wyatt after Orton accepted Wyatt’s challenge for a “House of Horrors Match,” double-teaming him until Luke Harper made the save. Harper and Orton will now team up to face Rowan and Wyatt later tonight.

You can see video from the segment below:

article topics :

Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Smackdown, The Wyatt Family, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading