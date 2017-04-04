wrestling / News
Erick Rowan Returns on Smackdown, Attacks Randy Orton (Video)
– Erick Rowan finally made his return on this week’s episode of Smackdown, re-affirming his status within the Wyatt Family. Rowan returned and attacked Randy Orton with Bray Wyatt after Orton accepted Wyatt’s challenge for a “House of Horrors Match,” double-teaming him until Luke Harper made the save. Harper and Orton will now team up to face Rowan and Wyatt later tonight.
You can see video from the segment below:
You didn't forget about ALL of @WWEBrayWyatt's apostles, @RandyOrton… did you? @ERICKROWAN #SDLive @LukeHarperWWE pic.twitter.com/9L6Jpg3FkZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
After accepting @WWEBrayWyatt's #HouseOfHorrors challenge, @RandyOrton is blindsided by The #NewFaceOfFear & @ERICKROWAN! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/v4RHfpNZ0v
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017