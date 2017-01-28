According to BetWrestling.com, there are actually betting odds for the European market for United States President Donald Trump to win the WWE Royal Rumble this year. As unrealistic as the notion may sound, there’s reportedly a betting line of 1000/1 odds of Trump participating and winning the match. So, you would be betting $1 of Trump appearing and winning in the match to win $1,000. However, that dollar is likely better well spent elsewhere.

Additionally, the European betting market is also offering special bets on specific, unique events happening in the Royal Rumble match. You can see some examples and the betting lines below.

Sami Zayn to stay in the match for the longest time 5/6

Cesaro to eliminate Sheamus 6/4

Enzo Amore to eliminate Rusev 6/4

Dean Ambrose to eliminate Baron Corbin15/8

Seth Rollins to stay in the match for the longest time 9/4

Randy Orton to eliminate Brock Lesnar 3/1

John Cena to eliminate The Undertaker 7/2

Shaquille O’Neal to eliminate Big Show 4/1

The Undertaker to eliminate John Cena 7/2

Braun Strowman to eliminate both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar 6/1

Undertaker to win the Rumble and win the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 7/1

Titus O’Neil to eliminate all 3 members of The New Day 7/1

Final 4 to be Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho 8/1

Finn Balor to enter number 1 and win 10/1

The Undertaker to enter number 1 and win 10/1

Final 6 to be: Undertaker, Strowman, Jericho, Rollins, Orton and Wyatt 14/1

Chris Jericho to win and Sami Zayn to stay in the match longest 16/1

James Ellsworth to eliminate Goldberg 33/1