– Eva Marie says that despite rumors to the contrary, she’s not done with WWE. The Total Divas cast member, who hasn’t appeared on TV this year to date, spoke with Wrestling Observer Live and said that she has not parted ways with the company.

“Of course,” she said.” I love WWE. So, are you going to see me on TV as of late? Not so much. But will I possibly show up at some random Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live, and go snatch that title? You never know, I am ‘Miss All Red Everything’. So anything is possible, but for the time being, I definitely have some projects coming up that don’t allow me to be on the road as much as you need to be when you are a full-time WWE talent.”

Marie also said that she didn’t believe that Lana got her role on Smackdown due to her not being on TV anymore, saying that you can’t duplicate something that was meant for someone else. She noted she doesn’t know whether WWE “gave” Lana her storyline because she doesn’t have knowledge of creative plans very far in advance, but hopes that isn’t the case.