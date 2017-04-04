wrestling / News

EVOLVE 84 To Change Times To Avoid Running Head-To-Head With NXT TakeOver: Chicago

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Gabe Sapolsky announced today that since NXT is running a NXT TakeOver show on May 20th in Chicago at the same exact time that EVOLVE 84 is set to run, also in Chicago, they will be moving EVOLVE 84 to an afternoon time so that fans can attend both shows. More details will be released soon.

EVOLVE 84, NXT Takeover: Chicago, Jeffrey Harris

