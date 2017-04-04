Gabe Sapolsky announced today that since NXT is running a NXT TakeOver show on May 20th in Chicago at the same exact time that EVOLVE 84 is set to run, also in Chicago, they will be moving EVOLVE 84 to an afternoon time so that fans can attend both shows. More details will be released soon.

