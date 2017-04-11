– WWNLive sold over 8,000 tickets at their events over WrestleMania weekend in Orlando, Florida. They already lined up a venue for New Orleans over WrestleMania 34 weekend, it will not be the same venue at Tulane that they ran the last time WrestleMania was in the area.

– Stokely Hathaway took on an expanded role with the company in Florida, during the weekend; he led a lecture on talent branding as part of the WWN tryout and seminar.

– Here is a new video, hyping the Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin Last Man Standing Match at EVOLVE 82 on April 22nd.

Credit: Pwinsider.com