Fan Makes Video of WWE Editing His Reaction to Jericho’s US Title Win

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Kevin Owens RAW

The fan who was captured on video celebrating Chris Jericho’s win over Roman Reigns to take the US Title only to have it edited in the Raw recap this week is really running with the moment. The fan took to Twitter to post a side-by-side video comparison of the reaction shows, tagging Chris Jericho in the tweet as well. You can see the video below:

