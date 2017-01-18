The fan who was captured on video celebrating Chris Jericho’s win over Roman Reigns to take the US Title only to have it edited in the Raw recap this week is really running with the moment. The fan took to Twitter to post a side-by-side video comparison of the reaction shows, tagging Chris Jericho in the tweet as well. You can see the video below:

dear @IAmJericho, the powers that be edited my celebration of your victory. put the monkeys in the truck on the list https://t.co/DYTJOkrFVB — Eugene Oubliette (@zorak303) January 17, 2017