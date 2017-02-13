Credit: PWInsider

Good crowd and it was hot all night.

Every time Roman was shown on the tron there were loud boos.

Not sure when the show went off the air. Bray got a you deserve it chant. Real good reaction to him winning.

There was a Cena’s napping chant in my section. He laid there for what seemed 10 minutes and no one tried to pin him.

Loudest pops:

Bray pinning Cena

Bray pinning AJ

Nikki’s entrance

RKO out of nowhere

Ziggler working over Crews (Loud Thank You Ziggler and One more time chants)

My daughter and I enjoyed the show. Especially the Chamber match. It was tremendous live.

Renee and Booker were right below us and she looked really bored.