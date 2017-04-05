– According to squaredcirclesirens.com, independent wrestler Britt Baker is backstage at the NXT tapings tonight at Full Sail University. She previously received a WWE tryout back in September of 2015 and currently works for SHIMMER, AIW, RISE, and IWC.

– Deonna Purrazzo is also backstage at the tapings. She’s previously appeared on NXT TV, recently toured with STARDOM in Japan, and worked matches for ROH and Beyond Wrestling over WrestleMania weekend.