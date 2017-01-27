– Here is the final card for PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 43: Tropic Thunderb***erd show, which takes place this Sunday. WWE UK Championship Tournament participants Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne are all on the card, which necessarily eliminates them from being at the Royal Rumble, although UK Champion Tyler Bate is not. The card is below:

* PROGRESS Title Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Thunderb****rd (Eight-man Royal Rumble style match with elimination via pinfall, submission or over-the-top rope): Mark Andrews vs. Trent Seven vs. Jack Sexsmith vs. Dave Mastiff vs. Zack Gibson vs. Nathan Cruz vs. Marty Scurll vs. Paul Robinson

* Women’s Title Tournament: Chakara vs. Laura Di Matteo

* Roy Johnson vs. Jurn Simmons

* Ringkampf (Walter & Axel Dieter Jr) vs. South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks)

* Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) vs. The Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch)