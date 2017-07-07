– Here is the final card for Revolution Pro Wrestling’s British J Cup, which takes place tomorrow in London. The card is as follows:

British J Cup First Round Matches:

*Marty Scurll vs. Tiger Mask IV

*Kyle O’Reilly vs. KUSHIDA

*Will Ospreay vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

*Josh Bodom vs. Jushin Thunder Liger

Non tournament matches:

*Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Travis Banks & Chris Brookes

*Matt Riddle vs. Tomohiro Ishii

