Final Card For Revolution Pro British J-Cup Show
– Here is the final card for Revolution Pro Wrestling’s British J Cup, which takes place tomorrow in London. The card is as follows:
British J Cup First Round Matches:
*Marty Scurll vs. Tiger Mask IV
*Kyle O’Reilly vs. KUSHIDA
*Will Ospreay vs. Ryusuke Taguchi
*Josh Bodom vs. Jushin Thunder Liger
Non tournament matches:
*Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Travis Banks & Chris Brookes
*Matt Riddle vs. Tomohiro Ishii
