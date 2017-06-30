wrestling / News
Final Card For Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
Here’s the final card for this Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary:
– Title Unification Match: GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heayweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo
– Title Unification Match: GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary
– Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles: Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX
– 2 of 3 Falls for the X Division Title: Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt
– Full Metal Mayhem Tag Team Match: Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love
– Strap Match: James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III
– Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner
– DeAngelo Williams & Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake