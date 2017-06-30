Here’s the final card for this Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary:

– Title Unification Match: GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heayweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo

– Title Unification Match: GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

– Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles: Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX

– 2 of 3 Falls for the X Division Title: Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

– Full Metal Mayhem Tag Team Match: Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love

– Strap Match: James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

– Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

– DeAngelo Williams & Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake