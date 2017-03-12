– Here is the finalized card for today’s WWE house show in Madison Square Garden, which takes place at 3 PM ET:

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos

* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Asuka

* Rhyno, Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

* Special appearances by Randy Orton, Shane McMahon and AJ Styles