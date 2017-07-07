– Here is the final card for tonight’s All Pro Wrestling: Bay Area Bash show. The show airs on the FITE App and takes place at 10:30 ET. You can purchase the show in the player below.

* APW Universal Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs Luster The Legend

* Main Event Attraction: Cody Rhodes vs Willie Mack

* First Time Ever: Adam Thornstowe vs John Morrison

* International Attraction: PENTA el Zero M vs Will Cuevas

* APW Internet Championship: Karl Fredericks (c) vs JR Kratos

* APW Tag Team Championship: Lion Power (c) vs Black Armada

Also appearing: Super Crazy, Douglas James, Classic Connection, Jeckles, Rik Luxury, Chicano Flame and more.