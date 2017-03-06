wrestling / News
Final Card For WWE’s Madison Square Garden House Show
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the final card (barring last-minute changes, of course) for Sunday’s house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City:
* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
* Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos
* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Asuka
* Rhyno, Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango
* Special appearances by Randy Orton, Shane McMahon and AJ Styles