– Here are the final cards for tonight’s WrestleCircus and AAW shows. WrestleCircus’s show takes place in Austin, Texas and can be seen via iPPV here for $9.99, while AAW Homecoming takes place in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleCircus Presents: #SXSWrestling (10 PM ET)

* Colt Cabana vs. Broken Matt Hardy

* Matt Riddle vs. Brian Cage

* John Morrison vs. Sammy Guevara

* Scorpio Sky vs. Joey Ryan

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jax Dane

* Curt Stallion vs. Gregory James vs. Fred Yehi

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Rachael Ellering

* Extra Talented & Andy Dalton vs. The Boys & Jordan Len-X

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Carson

* Barrett Brown vs. Terrale Temp

AAW Homecoming

* Sami Callihan vs. Low-Ki

* ACH vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix

* AR Fox vs. Shane Strickland

* OI4K vs. Best Friends

* Drew Galloway vs. Zema Ion

* Besties in the WOrld vs. Wents & Xavier

* Abyss vs. Homicide