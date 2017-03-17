wrestling / News
Final Cards For Tonight’s WrestleCircus & AAW Shows: Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana, Callihan vs. Low-Ki, More
– Here are the final cards for tonight’s WrestleCircus and AAW shows. WrestleCircus’s show takes place in Austin, Texas and can be seen via iPPV here for $9.99, while AAW Homecoming takes place in Chicago, Illinois.
WrestleCircus Presents: #SXSWrestling (10 PM ET)
* Colt Cabana vs. Broken Matt Hardy
* Matt Riddle vs. Brian Cage
* John Morrison vs. Sammy Guevara
* Scorpio Sky vs. Joey Ryan
* Jeff Cobb vs. Jax Dane
* Curt Stallion vs. Gregory James vs. Fred Yehi
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Rachael Ellering
* Extra Talented & Andy Dalton vs. The Boys & Jordan Len-X
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Carson
* Barrett Brown vs. Terrale Temp
AAW Homecoming
* Sami Callihan vs. Low-Ki
* ACH vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Trevor Lee vs. Rey Fenix
* AR Fox vs. Shane Strickland
* OI4K vs. Best Friends
* Drew Galloway vs. Zema Ion
* Besties in the WOrld vs. Wents & Xavier
* Abyss vs. Homicide