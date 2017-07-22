wrestling / News
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleCircus Event
July 22, 2017 | Posted by
Here’s the lineup for tonight’s WrestleCircus in Austin, Texas at 7 PM ET. You can watch the show for free at Twitch.
– Ringmaster Championship Match: Shane Strickland (c) vs. Sami Callihan
– Big Top Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers vs. Roppongi Vice (c)
– Lady of the Ring Championship & Sideshow Championship: Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (c)
– CZW Wired Championship: MFJ (c) vs. Lio Rush
– Sammy Guevara vs. Flip Gordon
– Scorpio Sky vs. ACH
– John Morrison vs. Donovan Dijak
– Ethan Page vs. Mr 450
– Colt Cabana & Delilah Doom vs. Christi Jaynes & Gentleman Jervis
– Pro Wrestling Revolver Open Invitation: Dave and Jake Crist, Jason Cade, Myron Reed, AR Fox, Jordan Len-X, Dezmond Xavier, Space Monkey and Zachary Wentz.