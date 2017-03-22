wrestling / News
Final ROH Supercard of Honor XI Lineup
– ROH has announced the final lineup for Supercard of Honor XI. The event takes place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida and will include the following matches:
* ROH Championship Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle
* ROH Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH Television Championship Match: Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole
* Texas Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal
* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page
* Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White
* Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez
* Matt Taven & Vonny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young