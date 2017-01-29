wrestling / News

Final Royal Rumble Betting Odds

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here are final betting odds for tonight’s Royal Rumble event (via WrestlingInc.com). Orton is still the favorite to win the Rumble match tonight:

2017 Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33
Randy Orton (-2600)

WWE Championship
John Cena (-4500) vs. AJ Styles (+1500)

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens (-2000) vs. Roman Reigns (+1000)

RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (-1950) vs. Bayley (+950)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (-1750) vs. Rich Swann (+850)

Kickoff Pre-show Match
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella, Naomi & Becky Lynch (-675) vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James (+425)

Kickoff Pre-show Match
Nia Jax (-1200) vs. Sasha Banks (+600)

Kickoff Pre-show for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (-1500) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (+700)

