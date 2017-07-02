– Here is the final card for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV, join 411 at 7:45 PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Champion vs. Champion: Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron

* Best of Three Falls X-Division Championship Match: Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. Garza Jr and Laredo Kid

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Match: Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis