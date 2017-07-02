wrestling / News
Final Slammiversary Card – Join 411 Tonight For Live Coverage
– Here is the final card for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV, join 411 at 7:45 PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Champion vs. Champion: Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron
* Best of Three Falls X-Division Championship Match: Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. Garza Jr and Laredo Kid
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Match: Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna
* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards
* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3
* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner
* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis