– It looks like Finn Balor will be making his WWE return starting next month. WWE advertising Finn Balor for upcoming live events. These include the house show in Buffalo, New York on March 10 at the KeyBank Center. He’s also being advertised for the March 11 event in Toronto, Ontario and White Plains, New York on March 26. Balor has recently been out of action due to an injured shoulder.

Additionally, Balor is being advertised for the upcoming WWE European tour in May.