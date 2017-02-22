– WWE has announced that Finn Balor will be making a special appearance at tonight’s NXT taping. Balor and Triple H revealed the news on Twitter; tonight’s tapings are the final ones before NXT Takeover: Orlando which takes place during WrestleMania weekend.

Also announced for the taping are Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.