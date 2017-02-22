wrestling / News
Finn Balor Appearing at Tonight’s NXT Taping
February 22, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Finn Balor will be making a special appearance at tonight’s NXT taping. Balor and Triple H revealed the news on Twitter; tonight’s tapings are the final ones before NXT Takeover: Orlando which takes place during WrestleMania weekend.
Also announced for the taping are Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.
"Home is where the heart is" I'm never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays… @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017
TONIGHT: @WWENXT TV is @UCF with a SPECIAL LIVE APPEARANCE by @FinnBalor!
It's #GameTime.
Tix available – https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2017