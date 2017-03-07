wrestling / News

Finn Balor Comments on His Absence Ahead of Weekend Return

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Finn Balor took to Twitter to comment on his time away from the ring ahead of his return this Friday. Balor and Triple H are both set to return for Friday’s house show in Buffalo, New York and Saturday’s show in Toronto, Ontario. It will be Balor’s first match since he was forced to vacate the Universal Title over six months ago due to the shoulder injury he suffered at SummerSlam.

Balor posted:

