– Finn Balor spoke with ESPN for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Will Ospreay working for New Japan Pro Wrestling: “Will Ospreay has obviously done incredible things. He’s out in New Japan now and that’s gonna really make him brush up on his fundamentals. The fundamentals are literally the foundation for everything we do. Without those, there are just holes in your work that you can see from the back of the building.”

On how his own experiences in Japan helped, adding: “I found going to Japan, working in the dojos, brushing up on the fundamentals, that’s where I really mastered what I was doing. Hopefully the same is gonna happen for Will. This is gonna take Will from an incredible performer to the finished product, being able to perform in New Japan. So hopefully in a few years, he will be involved here.”

On the UK Championship tournament: “Just remember that when I went to New Japan, nobody knew who I was. And I’ve done okay. So don’t be fooled by the fact you don’t know their names. The reason you don’t know their names or you’ve never seen them before, is because they’ve never had this exposure. This is gonna shine a light on all of these guys. The fact they may not be big names or used on a lot of big independent promotions, I don’t think that has any bearing on their ability. I think there’s gonna be a lot of standouts.”