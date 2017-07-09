wrestling / News

Finn Balor Says Conor McGregor is a Natural Fit For WWE

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Finn Balor spoke with Sports Illustrated Now for a new interview, talking about Conor McGregor and more. Video and highlights are below:

On how Conor McGregor would fare in WWE: “I think he’s a natural fit, to be honest with ya. He’s a natural showman, he’s an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive.”

On what McGregor’s WWE gimmick would be: “I think he’ll just waltz out with his ‘Billion dollar strut’ – very similar like Vince McMahon – and probably lay some people out. I know Enzo Amore has been mentioning Conor a lot, is that a potential feud going forward? Who knows?”

On rooting for McGregor against Floyd Mayweather: “Us Irish, we have a tendency to kind of bond together. Despite any kind of differences, when it’s someone from the homeland, you gotta root for them. I’ll be rooting for Conor, for sure.”

article topics

Jeremy Thomas
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading