– Finn Balor spoke with Sports Illustrated Now for a new interview, talking about Conor McGregor and more. Video and highlights are below:

On how Conor McGregor would fare in WWE: “I think he’s a natural fit, to be honest with ya. He’s a natural showman, he’s an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive.”

On what McGregor’s WWE gimmick would be: “I think he’ll just waltz out with his ‘Billion dollar strut’ – very similar like Vince McMahon – and probably lay some people out. I know Enzo Amore has been mentioning Conor a lot, is that a potential feud going forward? Who knows?”

On rooting for McGregor against Floyd Mayweather: “Us Irish, we have a tendency to kind of bond together. Despite any kind of differences, when it’s someone from the homeland, you gotta root for them. I’ll be rooting for Conor, for sure.”