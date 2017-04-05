– Finn Balor spoke with ESPN for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On what he thought during the match where he injured his shoulder: “I kind of looked around and I thought, ‘Well, there’s two things that can happen here. You can tell the referee that you think you seriously hurt your shoulder and to stop the match, or you can get back in the ring and assess it in 30 seconds.’ I came 16 years to this point. I’m not going to throw in the towel a moment earlier than I think I have to.”

On whether he knew when his body was ready for him to return: “I don’t think you ever know. It’s one of those things that I won’t know when I’m ready until I’m actually in the ring and doing it in front of people live. You can kind of run drills and practice, rehab behind closed doors as much as you can, but there’s nothing that simulates being in front of a live audience with live TV cameras.”

On how he felt on Tuesday morning after the return: “The injury was very fitting on my career … like it was meant to be. It gave me something to overcome again. There was always an obstacle in the way, this was just another one. The challenge has been as much mental as it was physical. I feel now like I’ve come back not only physically stronger, but mentally as well.”