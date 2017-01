* Teddy Stigma def. “American Viking” Alexander Rudolph, Anthony Henry, AR Fox, Austin Theory, Billy Barboza, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, Sami Callihan, Sammy Guevara, and Su Yung by retrieving the contract, he gets a shot at Yehi’s title later in the show.

* “American Viking” Alexander Rudolph def. Billy Barboza by pinfall

* Dezmond Xavier & Sammy Guevara vs. OI4K (Dave Crist & Sami Callihan) – No Contest

* AR Fox vs. Jason Cade vs. Jason Kincaid – No Contest

* Aria Blake def. Priscilla Kelly by pinfall

* Austin Theory def. Anthony Henry by pinfall

* Martin Stone (c) def. Jon Davis by knockout (FIP Florida Heritage Championship)

* Hooligans (Devin & Mason Cutter) (c) def. Drennen & Parrow by pinfall (FIP World Tag Team Championship)

* Fred Yehi (c) def. Teddy Stigma by submission (FIP World Heavyweight Championship)

* Uncle John’s Friends (AR Fox, Darby Allin, Dave Crist, & Sami Callihan) def. Dezmond Xavier, Jason Cade, Jason Kincaid, & Sammy Guevara by pinfall

