– Here is the first content released for the WWE Network’s WWE Hall of Fame: Class Of 2017 Collection…

* No Mercy 2000 – Another Golden Accolade

* With Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley by his side, Kurt Angle challenges The Rock for the WWE Title in a No Disqualification Match.

* Raw 08/20/2001 – Got Milk?

* Kurt Angle crashes Austin Appreciation Night to offer The Alliance a healthy helping of his favorite beverage.

* SummerSlam 2003 – The American Hero and The Beast

* Kurt Angle puts the WWE Championship on the line in another epic battle with Brock Lesnar.

* Raw 10/03/2005 – Breaking Hearts

* Months after their battle at WrestleMania 21, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels clash in a memorable 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

* Mid South Wrestling 10/01/1984 – A Rivalry Born in the Mid-South

* With Jim Cornette prevented from interfering in a straitjacket, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express challenges The MidnightExpress for the Mid-South Tag Team Titles.

* Starrcade 1985 – Battling The Russians

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express challenge Ivan and Nikita Koloff for the NWA World Tag Team Championship in a Steel Cage Match.

* Starrcade 1987 – Unprecedented Heights

* The storied rivalry between The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Midnight Express comes to a head in a Skywalkers Match.