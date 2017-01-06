wrestling / News

First Look at New Impact Wrestling Logo

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Anthem Media is stamping their brand on the new Impact Wrestling logo. You can see a picture of the logo from tonight’s One Night Only taping in Orlando, which features the eagle logo and name of Anthem Media on it.

Anthem signed an agreement buy a majority stake in the company that was announced this week.

