First Look at New Impact Wrestling Logo
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Anthem Media is stamping their brand on the new Impact Wrestling logo. You can see a picture of the logo from tonight’s One Night Only taping in Orlando, which features the eagle logo and name of Anthem Media on it.
Anthem signed an agreement buy a majority stake in the company that was announced this week.
The new Impact Logo revealed! #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/VIXJY6bdwm
— Doug Man (@dougmanct) January 6, 2017