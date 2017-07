The first match for Summerslam was made during Battleground, as Natalya won the Women’s Fatal Five-Way match to earn a shot at Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Title. Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch and Tamina in the match, personally rolling up Lynch for the pin and then defeating Charlotte by pinfall to win the match.

SummerSlam goes down on August 20th in Brooklyn, New York.