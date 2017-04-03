– The first match for WWE Payback is official. On Monday night’s Raw, it was announced that Chris Jericho will get a rematch against Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship. Owens beat Jericho to claim the title at WrestleMania 33.

There are no other matches announced yet, though Brock Lesnar is featured in promotional material for the show. Payback, a Raw-branded PPV, takes place on April 30th in San Jose, California. You can see a promo for the event below.