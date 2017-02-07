wrestling / News

First Matches Announced For EVOLVE 78 & 79

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– EVOLVE announced the following matches for EVOLVE 78 & 79, which take place later this month. You can watch the shows via FloSlam

EVOLVE 78 – Feb. 24th – Joppa, MD
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi
* Special Attraction Match #1: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee
* Special Attraction Match #2: Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb
* Special Attraction Match #3: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH

EVOLVE 79 – Feb. 25th – Queens, NY
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Bonus Match Event Grudge Match: Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
* Grudge Match: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin
* Special Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee

article topics :

EVOLVE, EVOLVE 78, EVOLVE 79, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading