– EVOLVE announced the following matches for EVOLVE 78 & 79, which take place later this month. You can watch the shows via FloSlam…

EVOLVE 78 – Feb. 24th – Joppa, MD

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi

* Special Attraction Match #1: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee

* Special Attraction Match #2: Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb

* Special Attraction Match #3: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH

EVOLVE 79 – Feb. 25th – Queens, NY

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Bonus Match Event Grudge Match: Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Grudge Match: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin

* Special Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee