– Ring of Honor has announced the first matches for their War of the World UK tour. The shows will feature the following matches, the first two of which are first-time ever bouts:

* Bully Ray vs. EVIL

* The Briscoes vs. Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero

* Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle

The shows take place on the following dates and locations:

August 17th – RevPro Summer Sizzler 2017 at York Hall – London , England

August 18th – WOTW UK Night 1 at York Hall – London , England

August 19th – WOTW UK Night 2 at Liverpool Olympia – Liverpool, England

August 20th – WOTW UK Night 3 at Edinburgh Corn Exchange – Edinburgh , Scotland

You can find out more here.