First Matches Announced For ROH War Of the World UK Tour
– Ring of Honor has announced the first matches for their War of the World UK tour. The shows will feature the following matches, the first two of which are first-time ever bouts:
* Bully Ray vs. EVIL
* The Briscoes vs. Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero
* Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle
The shows take place on the following dates and locations:
August 17th – RevPro Summer Sizzler 2017 at York Hall – London , England
August 18th – WOTW UK Night 1 at York Hall – London , England
August 19th – WOTW UK Night 2 at Liverpool Olympia – Liverpool, England
August 20th – WOTW UK Night 3 at Edinburgh Corn Exchange – Edinburgh , Scotland
