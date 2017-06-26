wrestling / News

First Matches Announced For ROH War Of the World UK Tour

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Ring of Honor has announced the first matches for their War of the World UK tour. The shows will feature the following matches, the first two of which are first-time ever bouts:

* Bully Ray vs. EVIL
* The Briscoes vs. Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero
* Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle

The shows take place on the following dates and locations:

August 17th – RevPro Summer Sizzler 2017 at York Hall – London , England
August 18th – WOTW UK Night 1 at York Hall – London , England
August 19th – WOTW UK Night 2 at Liverpool Olympia – Liverpool, England
August 20th – WOTW UK Night 3 at Edinburgh Corn Exchange – Edinburgh , Scotland

You can find out more here.

article topics :

ROH, ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading