– It appears that the first name for the 2017 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is set. PWInsider reports (via Wrestling Inc) that Diamond Dallas Page is confirmed for this year. No official announcement by WWE has been made as of yet. Page is not believed to be the headliner for this year.

Page was a three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time United States Champion and a four-time WCW Tag Team Champion, as well as a holder of the WWE European Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships. He was a major face for WCW during the Monday Night War era and had a run in WWE after WCW folded, before retiring from the ring and going on to develop his own yoga fitness program. DDP Yoga has been a major success both inside and outside of the wrestling world, helping wrestling personalities like Mick Foley and recently Vader get more healthy.

Page is also known within the industry for helping stars who have struggled with addiction issues, most notably Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Both former WWE stars have used DDP Yoga and benefitted from Page’s guidance in getting clean and in better shape.

The 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony will takes place on April 1st in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.