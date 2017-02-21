– The first images and video from WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions’ Fighting With My Family have released following Monday’s Raw taping. You can see pics and video below of Florence Pugh as Paige as well as Tessa Blanchard as her stunt double, and Thea Trinidad as AJ Lee. The content features Paige’s debut on Raw, where she won the Divas Championship from AJ:

So bizarre hearing this song play again at a WWE event as the actress playing AJ Lee comes out to the ring to film #FightingWithMyFamily! pic.twitter.com/QU9CNfRo9d — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 21, 2017