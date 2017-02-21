wrestling / News

First Pics and Video of Florence Pugh as Paige in Fighting With My Family

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The first images and video from WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions’ Fighting With My Family have released following Monday’s Raw taping. You can see pics and video below of Florence Pugh as Paige as well as Tessa Blanchard as her stunt double, and Thea Trinidad as AJ Lee. The content features Paige’s debut on Raw, where she won the Divas Championship from AJ:

article topics :

Fighting With My Family, Florence Pugh, Paige, WWE Studios, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading