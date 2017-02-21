wrestling / News
First Pics and Video of Florence Pugh as Paige in Fighting With My Family
– The first images and video from WWE Studios and Seven Bucks Productions’ Fighting With My Family have released following Monday’s Raw taping. You can see pics and video below of Florence Pugh as Paige as well as Tessa Blanchard as her stunt double, and Thea Trinidad as AJ Lee. The content features Paige’s debut on Raw, where she won the Divas Championship from AJ:
Your first look at @Florence_Pugh as @RealPaigeWWE in #WrestlingWithMyFamily
CC: @Variety @Deadline @THR @TheWrap pic.twitter.com/AHVOaHCTeL
— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) February 21, 2017
So bizarre hearing this song play again at a WWE event as the actress playing AJ Lee comes out to the ring to film #FightingWithMyFamily! pic.twitter.com/QU9CNfRo9d
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 21, 2017
Now time to film the match with stunt doubles #wweraw #WWELA @REALGoingInRaw @TheMattFowler pic.twitter.com/ZmPgaJph68
— Gerardo Sanchez (@yko4life) February 21, 2017